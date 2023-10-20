Home

Stress and Anxiety: 5 Everyday Tips to Regulate Cortisol Levels at Home

Stress and anxiety: Stress can be attributed to body’s natural response in a flight or fight situation. A lot of chemical secretion in the body determines our moods, activities and health too. Stress has become a daily part of life but how do we manage it can help us manage our health too. Cortisol is the hormone responsible for triggering the stress quotient. Cortisol is like your body’s stress alarm. When you face something stressful, your brain tells your adrenal glands to release it.

In short bursts, cortisol is helpful, like when you need to run away from danger. But if your cortisol stays high for a long time, it can do more harm than good.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN CORTISOL IS HIGH?

Chronic disease (Increases your risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and other)

Weight gain: Increase appetite and signal the body to shift metabolism to store fat.

Lack of energy/difficulty sleeping

Difficulty concentrating. Also referred to as “brain fog

Impaired immune system.

Cushing’s syndrome

5 TIPS TO REDUCE CORTISOL AND MANAGE STRESS EVERYDAY

30 mins of Moring Sunshine: When you are exposed to natural light, especially in the morning, it helps signal to your body’s internal clock that it’s time to be awake and alert. This, in turn, can lead to a healthy rise in cortisol levels, which helps you feel more awake and alert in the daytime. So, in a way, sunlight helps your body manage cortisol and supports your natural daily rhythm. Go for low- to moderate-intensity exercise 3-4 times a week: Regular exercise has been associated with greater resilience to acute stress and may lower negative health effects associated with stress, such as high cortisol Add foods rich in B vitamins and magnesium: Magnesium indirectly reduces the release of ACTH by modulating the neurotransmission pathways, and therefore decreases cortisol Magnesium and vitamin B6 may be effective in combination in reducing premenstrual stress, and vitamin B6 alone may reduce anxiety effectively in older women. Practise deep breathing: Deep breathing is a simple technique for stress reduction. It helps to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, known as the “rest and digest” system, which helps to lower cortisol levels Prioritise Sleep: It is imperative to get a good quality of 7-8 hours of sleep. It helps to manage stress and anxiety everyday. During the night, the body recovers and prepares for the next day. Sleep deprivation can lead to more stress and mood swings.

