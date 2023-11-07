Stress-Busting Sips: 8 Effective Ayurveda Drinks to Release Tension Naturally

Home

Long-term stress can lead to several health problems like anxiety, depression, digestive issues, headaches, and heart disease. To live a stress-free life, here are 6 ayurvedic drinks that can work.

In the fast-paced world, several people struggle with stress. It’s an overwhelming feeling that affects every aspect of our lives, including our physical health. According to a report by the American Psychological Association, long-term stress can lead to several health problems like anxiety, depression, digestive issues, headaches, and heart disease. Well, apart from therapy and medication, one should also follow a well-balanced diet and opt for healthy lifestyle choices. Ayurveda, the ancient system of natural healing from India, offers various herbal drinks and remedies to help alleviate stress and promote relaxation. These herbal drinks often focus on balancing the body and mind, reducing stress, and promoting overall well-being. Here are a few Ayurvedic drinks that are commonly used to help release stress.

Ashwagandha Tea: Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb known for its stress-reducing properties. To make ashwagandha tea, steep a teaspoon of ashwagandha root powder or a pre-made ashwagandha tea bag in hot water. Add honey or a natural sweetener to taste. Tulsi (Holi Basil) Tea: Tulsi is revered in Ayurveda for its calming and stress-relieving effects. You can make tulsi tea by steeping fresh or dried tulsi leaves in hot water. A teaspoon of honey can be added for taste. Chamomile Tea: While not traditionally Ayurvedic, chamomile tea is known for its calming properties and can be used to reduce stress. Steep a chamomile tea bag in hot water and add honey if desired. Brahmi Tea: Brahmi is an Ayurvedic herb that is believed to improve cognitive function and reduce stress. Steep dried Brahmi leaves or powder in hot water to make Brahmi tea. Spiced Milk: Golden milk is a popular Ayurvedic drink made with milk, turmeric, and other spices like cinnamon, ginger and black pepper. It’s known for its anti-inflammatory and stress-reducing properties. Saffron and Cardamom Milk: Warm milk with a pinch of saffron and a dash of cardamom can help relax the mind and reduce stress. Fennel Seed Infusion: Fennel seeds have a calming effect and can be stepped into hot water to make a soothing infusion. This can be sweetened with honey if desired. Mint Tea: Mint tea is refreshing and can help calm the mind. You can make it by steeping fresh or dried mint leaves in hot water.

These ayurvedic drinks can be part of a holistic approach to stress reduction. However, it’s essential to maintain a balanced diet, practice mindfulness and engage in other stress management techniques to effectively address stress in your life.

