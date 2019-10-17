Are you pregnant and waiting for your little bundle of joy to come as soon as possible? Do the uncertainties or things going around you keep you in stress all the time? If yes, try to look for effective ways in order to reduce your stress. This is what professors at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons suggest.

According to them, being stressed during pregnancy can impact your child immensely. It can impact your kid’s gender. The scientists conducted a research to find out the link between stress during gestation and the gender of the child. According to the study results published in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences), “Pregnant women experiencing physical and psychological stress are less likely to have a boy.”

Well, this is not the only debilitating effect of stress. It can also cause health problems like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, the birth of premature baby, low birth weight etc. Considering these serious side-effects of stress during pregnancy, here we tell you about some of the effective ways to deal with it.

Get enough sleep

Sleep is essential for stress management. Disrupted sleep can contribute to negative emotions and stress. It can lead to the secretion of the stress hormone called cortisol and make the situation worse.

Exercise regularly

Workout helps to keep a plethora of health problems away. It rejuvenates your mind and keeps it functional. According to the experts in the field, even 30 minutes of exercise daily can reduce the level of cortisol hormone and keep you stress-free.

Eat healthy

Food plays a significant role in the onset of each and every disease. A well-balanced diet can help you get rid of the daily stress. According to nutritionists, sugar, caffeine, alcohol, and food with artificial sweetener are considered as stress-causing food whereas fatty fish, yoghurt, nuts, milk, carrots etc. are known to provide relief from stress.