Stress Management: 7 Lifestyle Tweaks to Reduce Stress and Sleep Better Naturally

Stress is a natural body's response to everyday activities we undergo. However, too much of anything is bad and so is too much of stress. It interferes with sleep cycles and quality but with here are few tips to manage it naturally.

A rather under-rated activity, a good night sleep is a common deprivation several of us have. How often do we complain about being sleep deprived and not being able to have a good sleep? Either we don’t have the ‘time’ or we have a stressed out, disturbed sleep cycle. sleep deprivation or the lack of sleep has become a more so glorified concept with people taking pride in it. There can be several reason that might take on into a good night’s sleep. Sleeping well is one of the things that is often overlooked. In the hustle culture we are living in today, importance of sleep needs more awareness because bad sleep cycles can have adverse on health in ways that might be still unknown to us. And speaking of the long run, it might as well take a toll on over health. An adult should have atleast seven to eight hours of good sleep in a day for the body to function optimally. Not getting enough sleep drains the bod both physically and mentally. Poor quality slumber can also put your heart, kidney, mental health at risk.

So here are a few basic lifestyle changes one can make to manage stress and sleep better naturally.

Dietary Habits: Nutrinoinst Lovneet Batra shared some tips about managing stress and sleep naturally. And one of the first thing she mentioned was to add food such as banana, pumpkin seeds or almonds or chamomile tea before bedtime. Eating Nut Too May Help Sleep: Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews are often categorised as good food for healthy sleep. With melatonin and other minerals in diet it has proven to improve sleep quality in older persons with insomnia in a clinical experiment employing supplements. Dinner Time: Maintain atleast 3 hours difference between bedtime and dinner. Exercising: This is a common tip, lifestyle change that is suggested in almost every health-related topic and very rightly so. And in today’s hustle culture, physical exercising might take a back seat. However, Batra suggests that if you cannot exercise daily, aim for at least 4 days a week. Be Hydrated: Keep your self hydrated and increase the consumption of fluid. Sharing is Caring: Talk to your close friends or family to feel good. Talking or sharing feelings is important as it might help reduce emotional baggage. Confide to your close ones. Check Vitamin Levels: Check your Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 levels. These too are essential for body and lack of it might be hampering your sleep. Morning Sunlight: Get 15-20 min exposure to morning sunlight. It is also a natural source of vitamin D.

Not everything is as complicated as it might appear in our heads. Stress is a natural response to what we undergo everyday. Be it home or work or anything else and when things pile up, it effects our body, our everyday activities too. Apart from this, there are several bad everyday habits like messy rooms, screentime just before bed, caffeine before sleeping and few other things that come in between a good slumber.

Therefore, it is essential to strike a balance because chronic stress, sleep deprivation can have adverse affects on health both physically and mentally.

