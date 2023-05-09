Home

Stress Management: How to Avoid Mental Tension? Expert Shares 3 Tips

If you experience depression or anxiety for more than a few weeks or if it starts to affect your daily life at home or at work, speak with your doctor.

Stress Management: Many people experience stress on a daily basis. Everyday stresses such as those related to work, family, health, and finances can often lead to higher stress levels. Additionally, a person’s susceptibility to stress is influenced by factors including heredity, the amount of social support they receive, their coping mechanisms, and their personality type, thus some people are more susceptible to stress than others. Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda says, “Your body & mind has a 1:1 relationship, and your body mimics what your mind thinks. Even something as simple as traffic jam, or deadlines can trigger the sympathetic nervous system: the fight or flight mode gets activated, thus affecting your digestion, sleep, & metabolism.” The health expert further shares three simple practices to manage your stress.

Deep Breaths: Whenever you find yourself getting stressed, quickly bring your mental focus to the tip of your nose & take 7 deep breaths. Feel the sensation of the air moving in & out of your nasal passages. Experience it as deeply as you can. This allows your body adequate time to reset your system and activate the parasympathetic nervous system which promotes the rest & digest response. It relaxes your neurones and those 7 breaths create an empty meditative space in your mind, from where you will find clarity and peace. Download And Edit: Whenever you find the same repetitive thought running in your mind repeatedly, you are not really resolving or fixing anything. It only makes matters worse and weakens your coordination and concentration. Instead, download all your thoughts in a book, in great detail. When you do that, your server (brain) sighs a relief that ‘Oh he/she has written it down, now I don’t have to worry about remembering it.’ After downloading, your Brain efficiently moves to the next thought. Continue this exercise till you reach a state of zero with no fluctuations in your mind, only bliss. Affirmations: Don’t complete any negative thoughts in your thoughts, words or actions. The cells in our body and the universe are listening. Every time u have a negative thought, say ‘cancel cancel cancel’ three times loudly & abandon that thought. Also, replace it with a positive constructive sentence. For eg: instead of saying ‘I don’t want to be late’, tell yourself ‘I hope to make it on time comfortably.’

It’s crucial to realize that stress differs from mental health conditions like anxiety and depression, which call for professional medical care.

