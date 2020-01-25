The brain is the most important organ of your body. It is capable of doing things you haven’t even thought of. From controlling your movement to helping concentrate, think, and help you do your daily work, the brain is associated with almost each and every function of your body that you are aware of. Weighing around 1.5 kilograms, the brain makes up about 2 per cent of a human weight. It contains billions of nerve cells and nerve fibers.

This central part of your nervous system is made up of a muscle that functions better when you indulge in some brain exercise. Yoga is considered as one of the best ways to improve your brain functions. From reducing stress and anxiety to facilitating breathing, yoga provides brain-related benefits in many ways. It acts as a cognitive boost and works by increasing blood circulation to the brain and relaxing the mind. Additionally, yoga asanas awaken the chakras in your body that boost your awareness. Read further to know about the yoga poses that you can practice to increase your brainpower.

Padmasana

To begin with this yoga pose, firstly sit straight on a yoga mat keeping your legs stretched out. Bend both of your knees and place them on opposite thighs. Make sure your heels are close to your abdomen. Now, place your hands on knees and try to imitate the mudra position. Your head should be straight and spine erect. Also, keep breathing properly. Maintain this posture for a few seconds.

Vajrasana