The market is flooded with deodorants and perfumes to shield body odour, and many people are only interested in hiding it than paying attention to the real cause. There is an element of shame and embarrassment associated with body odour, and many don't want to talk about it. It is a misconception that body odour is always a lack of hygiene. There can be several hidden factors that contribute to the foul body smell.

As summer is a sensitive time, Dr Sanchit Sharma, Founder and Director, Ayouthveda shares some tips to take care of yourself and ditch the foul smell this season.

Cold showers to beat hot days

Bath regularly and sometimes even twice a day. It is important to keep yourself clean. Cold showers are recommended to activate the body into regulating temperature and produce good hormones that keep you mentally and physically fit. If possible, add a few drops of essential oils like lavender, rosemary, and tea tree to eliminate the reasons for the unwanted foul odour.

Apply neem paste and raw tomato

One of the major causes of smell is bacterial growth on the skin. A mixture of ground neem leaves can be applied to the skin to keep the smell-causing microbes at bay. Take about 10-15 washed neem leaves and soak them in clean drinking water. Then grind them in a mixer-grinder to achieve a fine paste. Apply this paste on sweaty regions of the body like the armpits and feet for 10 minutes to do away with bad smells. Also, as a substitute, tomato slices or juice can be applied to the armpits and feet to kill surface bacteria, which would result in a reduction of the odour.

Potatoes beat foul body smell

Cut a few slices of potato and rub them in your underarm area for about 10-minutes. You can use normal water to wash off any residue after. This method will gradually fade the smell and take it away. One can also use potato paste if applying slices seem inconvenient to do the trick. Also, never apply acidic agents on the skin like lemon, baking soda, or apple cider vinegar, which can disturb the body and the skin’s natural pH levels.

Use homemade aloe vera wipes

Aloe vera has natural anti-microbial properties, and it is also an excellent smoothening agent for the skin. Home-extracted aloe vera gel has properties to tone your skin and can lighten blemishes. One can soak cotton pads in aloe vera gel and easily wipe the skin. This will not only kill foul smell-causing microbes but will also support the release of skin-building collagen.

Keep hydrated and drink plenty of fluids

Water is an excellent element that has surprising effects in flushing the body’s toxins. Several environmental and health factors can increase toxicity in the body and cause odour. It is important to drink plenty of cold fluids this season to escape the smell. It is recommended to drink at least 2.7 litres of water every day for women and 3.7 litres for men. You can also eat or drink-soaked fenugreek seeds that have beneficial effects and make you smell good.

Avoid spicy and fried food

Always focus on having a varied and balanced diet of green leafy vegetables to detoxify the body. Supply your body with nutrients and maintain overall physical fitness. You must avoid spicy and oily foods that raise the acidic levels in the body and increase digestive stress. Such foods elevate unwanted precipitation and can increase overall body heat.

Introduce probiotics to improve gut microbiota

A major nerve called the vagus nerve connects the body’s gut with the brain. Thereby, the gut’s health is directly linked to the person’s overall mental well-being. A big factor in keeping the gut healthy is by consuming foods with good bacteria that aid and further catalyze digestion. Probiotics, in turn, will keep your mind healthy and reduce any instances of stress-related body odour.

The above-listed methods will help you counter body odour like a champ and keep you fresh all day long.