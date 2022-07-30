Struggling With Dry Eyes? 5 Expert-Recommended Foods That Can Help Treat it

A dry eye is a chronic condition in which the body doesn’t produce enough tears to lubricate the eyes. The symptoms of dry eyes include irritation, burning, grittiness, and difficulty reading or looking at a screen for long periods of time.Also Read - Baby Skincare Tips: Shahnaz Husain Shares Ultimate Guide to Nourish Your Baby's Skin During Monsoon

According to an ophthalmologist, following a nutritious diet is one essential part of making sure your eyes remain in good health. There are many foods that can help keep your eyes health and prevent you from developing certain eye conditions.

Fish

Fish is a perfect way to counter dry eyes. Fish contains Omega-3 fatty acids, which reduces inflammation in the eye, especially in the tear ducts. Fish with the most nutrients are salmon, halibut, herring, tuna, etc. You can also opt for mollusks like oysters for Omega-3 fatty acids.

Leafy Green Vegetables

Leafy green vegetables are rich in Vitamin C, another nutrient that contributes to eye health. Vitamin C is an antioxidant, which plays an important role in fighting damage caused by ageing. It also contains folate that can prevent eye-related problems and vision loss. The best Vitamin C and folate-rich vegetables are kale, collards, and spinach.

Seeds

Seeds, like chia seeds and flaxseed, are another good source of omega-3 fatty acids and are often recommended as an alternative to fish oil and other fish-based omega-3 supplements. They’re a great alternative to fish for vegetarians and vegans.

For the healthiest eyes and better health, you must include enough protein and omega-3 fatty acids in your diet.

Nuts

Nuts are rich in both omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin E. Vitamin E is an antioxidant much like Vitamin C and helps to fight age-related damage, including damage to tear production. Some of the best nuts that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin E are walnuts, peanuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, etc

Beans

Beans contain several vital nutrients and are a great part of any well-rounded, healthy diet. They are rich in fiber and protein and make a great substitute for meat. Beans contain folate and zinc, which contributes to the production of melanin. Melanin protects your eyes from damage.

Water

Water play a big role to keep our eye healthy. Poor hydration may cause dry eyes, a common condition that affects most of us at some point in our lives, especially if you live in a hot, dry environment.

Drinking plenty of water can help your body produce a healthy volume of tears, which is important to prevent dry eyes. Staying hydrated is also good for your health, so be sure to drink enough water every day!