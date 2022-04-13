The average rate of hair growth is half an inch per month. So, if you wish to speed up hair growth, start your programme at least 2 to 3 months in advance. The earlier, the better!Also Read - Premature Greying of Hair? Try These Home Remedies to Slow it Down

The most important aspect of improving hair growth is to pay attention to your diet. It should contain adequate protein, vitamins and minerals like iron and zinc. Vitamin B7, known as Biotin, is very important for hair growth.

Hot oil therapy is important for hair growth. The application of oil with a light massage stimulates blood circulation to the hair follicles. Avoid vigorous massage or rubbing of the hair. Using your fingertips, actually move the scalp in small rotary movements. Oils have their own particular properties and benefits. After applying oil, dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.

A common question that is asked is how often the hair should be washed. Generally speaking, three or four times a week for oily hair and twice a week for dry hair suits most people. Washing does not harm the hair, but use a mild herbal shampoo and use less.

The application of a non-oily herbal hair tonic containing Ayurvedic ingredients like amla, trifala, brahmi, bhringaraj, manjishtha has helped to enhance hair growth and restore health to the scalp and hair. It should be applied daily and left on overnight.

Some home remedies will boost hair growth:

Apply coconut milk to the hair at night. Leave on overnight and wash your hair the next morning. Coconut milk not only promotes hair growth but also softens dry hair.

Onion juice applied on the scalp is said to help hair growth because onions contain sulphur. In South India, curry leaves (Kari Patta) are applied to promote hair growth. A paste made from the curry leaves may be added to yoghurt and used as a pack for the hair. Twice a week, add coconut oil to the fresh curry leaves and boil them. This should be boiled till a black residue is formed. Cool the mixture and then add the black residue to the scalp. Keep it on for an hour and then wash the hair.

Remember that a healthy scalp grows healthy hair.