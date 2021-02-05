The exam season is here! Now that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date sheet for Class 10th and 12th, students across India are anxious and feeling the pressure. Exams bring a lot of stress for the students which often takes a toll on their mental health. As students are all set to take the exams, focus and concentration play a pivotal role for them in scoring good marks. Also Read - Food For Concentration: Brain-Boosting Food Items That May Keep You Sharp And Help Excel in Exams

Lack of concentration can make it difficult for students to understand basic topics too. In this article, we will talk about how you can improve your concentration and focus during exams, read on: Also Read - NTSE Stage 2 Revised Exam Dates Released, Check Details Here

– Yoga and meditation: You must have heard that how meditation helps in improving concentration. Meditation can help you calm your mind; all you need to do is sit in a quiet room away from the humdrum of city life. Just 5 minutes of meditation can do wonders! Yoga is touted to be the best form of exercise for mental and spiritual well-being. Also Read - WBJEEB To Refund PUBDET 2020 Application Fee for Cancelled Examination

– Do digital detox: If you lack focus and spend too much time on the phone surfing the internet, then it’s time to do a digital detox. Before you sit down to study, turn off your phone and try to focus, it can be a challenge for a bit, but trust us this is the best way to improve your concentration.

– Choose your Study corner: Make sure you sit in a room that gets natural light, and noise from outside is not entering your room that will eventually help you focus better.

– Fix a routine: It is important that you make a timetable and stick to it. If you are studying for two hours, it is important that you give your 100 percent. Sticking to a routine helps with better concentration. You don’t have to study for eight hours if you can properly focus for 2-3 hours.

– Set your goal: Make weekly, monthly, everyday goals, so that it helps you stay motivated.

– Take a break: It is important to take a break, studying continuously can make your brain less receptive. Let your brain unwind and breathe.