Red is synonymous to bold (not literally) and we know all of you would agree to this. If you wish to make heads turn with something daring, just don a red outfit from head to toe. But that look is not easy to pull off. Wearing red attire can instantly cheer you up and make you feel stylish and confident. But, it can happen only when you have worn it rightly and paired it with the right kind of jewellery. If not styled properly, red can make you look like a clown. If you wish to slay in a red hue, here are certain tips you need to keep in mind.

Go For a Touch of velvet

Velvet gives you a feeling of royalty. A red outfit in this fabric can add glamour to your look. For a classy evening party or a reception, you can wear a red knee-length velvet dress that features a sweetheart neckline. You can accessories your look with a clustered necklace. Opt for a slick hairstyle and put your stilettos' on and you are good to go.

Pair Your Red Dress With a Military Jacket

If you think red is not an everyday colour and should be saved for special occasions, you are mistaken. You can don your little red dress to roam around the market too. All you need to do is to pair it with a military jacket and get your sneakers on. Tie your hair in a ponytail and you are all set to go out.

Mix And Match

In case you have a red summer dress with stripes and you wish to don it during winters, all you need to do is to pair it with a full-sleeved white or black t-shirt and opt for a pair of long boots. Your classy look is complete.