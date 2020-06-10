Everybody wants to look good in the office and get compliments. Dressing smarty and elegantly at work brings confidence to your personality. It can boost your self-esteem and help you ooze style and right attitude. Also, dressing up in style can help you throw an everlasting impression on clients in a business meeting, an interview, or an event. Also Read - Style Tips: How to Wear a Pencil Skirt Like a Red Carpet Stunner

In India, we have an array of work-appropriate attires to opt for. From an elegant cotton saree to palazzo and shirt, and Kurtis, you can pick anyone based on your comfort level. Here we tell you how to wear them in the best possible way and make a style statement. Also Read - How to Style Different Types of Jeans to Look Super-Cool?

Saree

A saree is one of the most trendy and stylish office attires for Indian women. It can enhance your personality and give a sophisticated look. Crisp cotton sarees are considered perfect for work. Draping a saree that has bold colours is a strict “no-no”. You can wear pastel coloured cotton sarees during summer and can go for silk ones during winter. Also, keep your hair tied either in a bun, a choti, or clutch it at the back. You can accessorize your outfit with a pair of stud earrings (preferably pearls) and a simple neckpiece. Also Read - How to Style Sophisticated Mint Green Outfits?

Casual Outfits

Though jeans should not be opted to wear at work, if it is allowed in your office, you can pair it with a formal white shirt. Based on your choice, you may also opt for a black blazer. Finish off your look with a pair of peep-toes or high-heeled pumps. This can give you a casual and yet professional look.

Palazzo Pants And Blouse

This attire is comfortable and easy to pull off. If you think draping a saree takes a lot of time and jeans and shirt are too tight outfits to go for, palazzo pants and a blouse are what meant for you. This attire is perfect for a meeting or a presentation. Pick a plain palazzo if your blouse has prints on it and vice-versa. Also, go for a pair of stilettos or pumps.