Pencil skirts are the perfect work outfit. They were first created in the year 1954 by Christian Dior. A pencil skirt is an ideal garment that can help you flatter your curves. This stunning attire can make you look stunning and graceful. But it is not only limited to be an office attire. Anyone can embrace this timeless outfit on various occasions. From floral to sultry leather, and shimmering sequins, there is an array of options when it comes to picking up a pencil skirt. To slay in it, all you need is a bit of dressing style. Here we tell you how to style this iconic clothing piece. Also Read - How to Style Different Types of Jeans to Look Super-Cool?

Denim Pencil Skirt

A denim pencil skirt is perfect for a cool look. For making your appearance more casual, you can pair it with a vibrant coloured crop top. Also, opt for a pair of vintage shades. Denim pencil skirts are a perfect summer staple that can give you an effortless chick look in no time. You can also go for double denim and pair them with a pair of classy stilettos. Heels can elevate your look for good. Also Read - How to Style Sophisticated Mint Green Outfits?

Leather Pencil skirt

If you are looking for an elegant and sophisticated look, no outfit can be better than a leather pencil skirt. It can make you appear bold and confident. It is quite versatile and can be worn on any occasion. Donning a leather pencil skirt can help you make an everlasting impression on your peer group, colleagues, or even a stranger. To get a more sophisticated look, pair your leather pencil skirt with a high neck top with full sleeves. Also, while opting for a top, keep the colours neutral and finish your look with a pair of high heeled ankle boots. Also Read - How to Style These 3 Different Maxi Skirts And Look Sassy?

Sequin Pencil Skirt

If you are seeking to channel the look of a high fashion mogul, sequin pencil skirt is the best outfit you can opt for. To make a fashion statement, you can pick a sequin pencil skirt and pair it with a classic white or black blouse. Also, do not over accessorize yourself. Keeping the upper part simple can help you elevate your overall look. Also, don’t forget to don a pair of stunning footwear.