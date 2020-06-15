Jumpsuits are one of the perfect ensembles to slay in summer. It is one outfit that can make you ooze confidence and look stylish without doing much. This garment can help you strike a look that’s not easily achievable with a jeans or trouser and a top. Women must have this staple attire in their closet so that they make a style statement whenever they wish in a chic look. To be able to pull it off well, you must get the one with the right fit. Also, beware about the right jewellery to flaunt your street style like a pro. Here we low down some basic style tips to wear a jumpsuit. Also Read - Fashion Tips: Perfect Date Outfits That Can Make Heads Turn

Formal Jumpsuits

Though a dress is the safest option to go for when it comes to attending a formal event, it is not the only number that you can pick. You can wear a jumpsuit on a formal occasion and make heads turn. A polished, monochromatic and out of the box one can help you make the style statement. Jumpsuits are comfortable and flattering enough. Pair it with a necklace or a pair of stud earrings to make your formal look attractive. You can also pick a pair of bold earrings to add a wow factor to your outfit. Opt for a jewellery piece that can help you stand out like a chunky necklace or a pair of large pendant earrings.

Casual Jumpsuits

For occasions like a lunch date, shopping, get together etc. nothing can be as comfortable and stylish as a jumpsuit. From cotton to denims, there is a variety of jumpsuits available in the market. If you haven't try any of them ever, opt for one that has loose fit and features a elasticated waist. Pair it with a pair of flats. You can pick a cropped style boot as well. It can help you create a balance and look slim and long.

Jumpsuit With Belts

A belt can help you define your waist. Wearing a loose fit jumpsuit and don a belt to fit it at the waist can help you appear slimmer and stylish. It is advised to opt for a belt that is i a contrasting colour to your jumpsuit. This will add a new dimension to your attire. Also, you can opt for a pair of shoes matching the colour of your belt.