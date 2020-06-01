A humble pair of jeans is a go-to outfit for almost every modern woman. Whether you are going to attend a meeting, a lunch party, brunch date, or heading to the market, jeans can be perfect for every occasion. And the most versatile pair of denims is mom jeans. It may seem baggy and unattractive to you but nothing can give that comfort and stylish look that this trendy casual attire can offer. Also Read - DIY Tutorial: How to Rip Jeans And Get a Cool Look

For those who do not know much about mom jeans, it features a high waist, long zipper, and baggy leg. This trendy piece usually do not come with tears in fabric. It belongs to every woman and can be rocked by anyone. Here we give you a few tips to style mom jeans and slay in it. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Looks Effortlessly Chic in Blue Shirt-Jeans Look, Floods Internet With Stylish Pictures

Black Mom Jeans

To look effortlessly stylish, you can opt for a black coloured mom jeans. It will give you an edgy and sophisticated look. It can go well with any top, shirt or t-shirt and can be worn at an array of occasions. This staple piece of clothing can be paired up with a check shirt or a simple white shirt. You can create a bow with the hem of the shirt for a cooler appearance and also go for a pair of black boots. Also Read - No Jeans,T-shirts at Work; Bihar Government Orders Dress Code For Employees to Maintain 'Office Decorum'

Blue Mom Jeans

You can get a classy modern look with a pair of blue mom jeans. Its relaxed fit can create a casual aesthetic and pairing it with a black top or t-shirt can bring a twist to your style. It can be worn at any occasion and season. Blue mom jeans can give you a stunning look in the most comfortable way.

Acid Wash Mom Jeans

Acid wash mom jeans can go well with a plain white t-shirt. You can also wear it with an oversized jumper. You can pair it with almost anything and still look cool. Finish your look with a pair of heels to give a contemporary touch to your appearance.