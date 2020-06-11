Red is one of the bold colours that can instantly enhance your look and capture people’s attention. This classy hue is complete in itself and doesn’t need to be mixed up with other colours in order to help you make a style statement. Red remains in trend always and is the colour of almost all the happy functions like weddings, parties, fashion shows, spiritual ceremonies etc. If you wish to make heads turn and ooze confidence in red, you need to know the basics of styling this colour. Here is how you can slay in red outfits. Also Read - Style Tips: How to Dress up For Work in Indian Outfits?

Pulling Off an All-Red Outfit

You need a daring heart and extrovert nature to pull off an all-red outfit. This hottest colour, if paired perfectly, can make you appear incredibly stylish. If you wish to get a western look in all red, you can opt for a plain red pant and blazer of the same shade and look for a red top with either a lighter or darker shade. You can also pick one with some pattern on it. Leave your hair open and don a pair of pumps.

Slaying in Red Bottoms

If you feel inhibited in pulling off an all-red outfit, you can pair a red bottom with some other complimenting colour. Even just focusing on your legs can help you create a style statement. For a balanced look, you can wear a red trouser or a midi skirt and pair it with a white or black t-shirt or top. You can also opt for a denim jacket to make your look more attractive. Finish off your look by donning a pair of white sneakers or black ankle boots.

Donning a Red Top

Red can make any garment, a statement piece. Even wearing a simple red top and keeping the look minimal can make you the center of attraction. It can add freshness and glamour to your face and personality. To look trendy and stylish, you can pair a red t-shirt or a ruffle top with a pair of jeans, flared black skirt, or a velvet trouser. Complete your look with a pair of sneakers, black stilettos, or black ankle boots respectively.