Styling Guide 101: Most Flattering Dresses For Your Body Type

Confused about which dress would look good on you? Here's listing best dresses for your body type

Understanding your body type can improve your style massively and flatter your figure. No matter what is in the trend, style is more about wearing fits that highlight the best features of your body. Luckily, for every body type, there are different silhouettes that can work best for them.

In the fabulous fickle world of fashion, you can get easily sold into believing the many must-haves preached by fashion enthusiasts are on trend but mostly they result in being the wrong clothes for your body type. Worry not as we have curated a guide for you that will take you by the hand and help you shop for the best dresses for your body shape.

Here’s listing the best dresses for different body types:

A line Dresses: This dress works best for pear shape body and rectangular body types. Adding a little volume to the lower half, this silhouette can help in balancing the proportion and add dimension to a rather straight frame.

Bodycon/ Fitted Dress:

For hourglass and rectangular body types, fitted dressed can be an ideal silhouette. Having equal proportions in the lower and upper half, body con dresses can help in highlighting the best features for the hourglass body type as it enhances your natural curves. Even for rectangular body shapes, body con dresses can help in giving the illusion of defined curves.

Shift Dresses:

A straight boxy silhouette that falls down from the shoulder and has small darts around the bust is considered a shift dress. These dresses work best for apple shape and inverted triangle body type as it doesn’t cling to the body and takes away the focus from concerned areas.

Empire Dress:

This dress is just fitted below the bust and waist and flares down the lower half, creating a silhouette that floats away from the waist and hips. This silhouette works best for pear, rectangle, and apple shape body types.

Asymmetrical dresses:

These dresses are also known as high-low dresses. It comes with a design that is lower in the front and higher at the back. This silhouette is universally flattering and looks good on all body types. Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

