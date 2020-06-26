Want to slay in a party without doing much effort? Opt for a bomber jacket. It looks sporty but not overtly and is perfect to wear in-between seasons. Bomber jackets have a gathered waistband with a thick elastic band and are quite versatile. They look great with bold t-shirts and can effortlessly give you a comfortable look. Here we tell you some styling tips that can help you look like a stunner in a bomber jacket. Also Read - Style Tips to Get The 80s Fashion Right And Infuse Your Wardrobe With Glamour

Camouflage Bomber Jacket

These days, there is a craze for camouflage bomber jacket in young people. This eye-grabbing piece sits comfortably over your hips. You must invest in a good camouflage bomber jacket to have a chic look. You can wear it with denim jeans and a tube top. Tie your hair in a bun or can keep it wavy for a sassy appearance. Also Read - Style Tips to Wear a Jumpsuit And Slay Like a True Fashionista

Electric Print Bomber Jacket

An electric print bomber jacket can add life to your outfit. Opt for a pair of plain leggings or jeggings and a white top. Finish the stunner look with an electric print bomber jacket. Also, do not forget to don a pair of black boots. Keep your hair open and opt for a pair of stylish earrings. Also Read - Fashion Tips: Perfect Date Outfits That Can Make Heads Turn

Satin Bomber Jacket

Satin bomber jackets are perfect for those who are a fan of the styles from the 80s and the 90s. If you wish to get a stunning retro look but do not want to overdo it, nothing can be better than donning a satin bomber jacket. You can pair it with black or white jeans and a plain top.