When it comes to job interviews, it seems a tough task to decide what to wear. You wish to look presentable and professional so that the interviewer gets a good impression of yours. In interviews, how you dress up matters a lot. It is the first thing that people notice and some even judge you based on that. This means outfit plays a significant role in a job interview. Below, we tell you some basic styling tips based on the type of interview you are going for.

Internship Interview

Internships are the first step towards the development of your professional career. So you must take internship interviews seriously. You can style yourself based on the type of company you are going to give interview for. In case it is a business company, you must opt for a formal outfit that may include a white shirt, black pants, and a blazer. Also, pair it with a pair of heels. If the company is a startup, you can play with your creativity. Pick something that can look professional, elegant, and yet casual. Do not overdress yourself.

Casual/Informal Interview

Going for an informal interview does not mean you end up reaching the venue in your pyjamas. You must dress up neatly. Though you don't need to wear a suit, you must go for something plain, polished, and semi-formal. You can don a blouse that's plain or has check pattern and can pair it with a pair of pants or pencil skirt. Also, wear the appropriate heels.

Formal Interview

For a formal interview, you should pick your best office attire. You can opt for a pantsuit and pair it with a collared shirt and high heels. This outfit can make you ooze confidence and power. Always pick a neutral colour palette while choosing a formal interview outfit to keep the aesthetic sharp and sophisticated. If you are going for a business interview, you must dress up conservatively. Wear something that’s office appropriate. For example, a tailored pant or a pencil skirt. You can pair any of these bottoms with a white shirt and a blazer.