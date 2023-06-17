Home

Lifestyle

Styling Tips For The Ubiquitous Dads Who Do It All Ft. Mufti

Styling Tips For The Ubiquitous Dads Who Do It All Ft. Mufti

Surprise you dad with the most captivating collection of Mufti and give him a stylish turn around of cool dad which he deserves.

With a touch of magic, let’s create an unforgettable Father’s Day experience that will leave your

dad spellbound. Surprise your polymath father with a captivating selection from our coll and

make this occasion truly enchanting.

Discover the hidden gems within Mufti’s splendid assortment, allowing his attire to radiate his

unique charm and undeniable confidence. Together, let’s craft an extraordinary Father’s Day

celebration that will weave cherished memories for years to come. As you curate the perfect

look for your dad, keeping the following in mind, delve into the realm of his individual style and

personality.

Colours:

Colours breathe life into fashion, infusing outfits with emotion, personality, and a vibrant tapestry

that narrates our inner essence. Indulge in a selection of colours such as beige, aqua, white,

ecru, or powder blue and pink to craft the perfect ensemble for the man who does it all. Even a

combo of white and navy or darker shades of blue is perfect for the day in his honour.

Prints:

Dress to impress with sartorially curated prints and designs that effortlessly elevate your

ensemble, transforming it into a fashion statement that screams style and captures the essence

of the occasion. Get ready to take your father on a nostalgic journey as floral motifs and

paisleys whisk him away to his good old young days, while abstract and geometric prints add a

modern twist, infusing your warm day out with a touch of vibrant reminiscence.

Fabrics:

Spoil your father by gifting him something that combines both comfort and versatility, ensuring a

perfect outfit for any occasion. For a family dinner, a luxuriously soft silk shirt would be a

splendid match. For the multitasking father that’s always on the move, style him in stretch shirts

and breathable cotton pants perfectly curated to match his iconic style identity.

Pants:

For fathers who like to keep it casual, the ‘Flyweight’ collection has the perfect lightweight denim

and cotton trousers that would make an excellent gift. These pants can be effortlessly paired

with a shirt or t-shirt, making them ideal for movie nights or a fun day out.

Happy Father’s Day.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.