Kangana Ranaut is one of the most stylish diva's in the Tinseltown. The 'Queen' actor likes effortless fashion and is spotted various times slaying in some stunning white outfits. Kangana loves wearing white and that's evident from her Instagram feed. This Summer staple looks gorgeous on her just like any other hue. The lady star knows perfectly how to slay in white-on-white and make a style statement. If you are looking for some inspiration to strike a monochrome look, you must follow her on the social media. Kangana's wardrobe is full of an array of white attires. Be it a saree, kurta, or a pantsuit, she manages to ooze oomph in everything outfit that she wears. You don't believe us? Have a look for yourself.

Kangana Ranaut in White Kurta And Salwar Suit

The actor seems to be absolutely in love with white kurtas. She prefers wearing this Indian attire while lounging at home or heading out for some casual work. She finds her comfort level in white kurtas and salwar suits. If you wish to style yourself in a simple yet striking way, don a white kurta and wear confidence just like Kangana does.

Kangana Ranaut’s Love For White Sarees

Kangana is spotted wearing a saree many times especially when she is stepping out for the airport. She has a variety of saree in her wardrobe it seems. From the coloured border drapes to simple white saree with lace fabric, and one with floral embroidery, Kangana manages to pull off each of them with grace.

Kangana Ranaut Slaying in White Pantsuit

If you are an ardent follower of Kangana Ranaut, you must have seen her latest picture in an all-white pantsuit. This tailored western attire was paired with a double-breasted blazer. She completed her stunning look with a pair of pointed heels.