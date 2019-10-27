One of the most common digestive issues world-wide, constipation is basically a health condition in which you experience a hard and dry bowel movement. It occurs when the food waste remains for a long time in the colon. This organ absorbs water from the residual food and makes it hard. Majory, following a low-fibre diet, not being hydrated, lack of exercise, high calcium intake, and delaying the impulse to have a bowel movement causes constipation. This condition is characterised by signs and symptoms including having less than three bowel movements a week, satiety, rectal blockage, pain during bowel movement etc. Constipation can easily be diagnosed at home. If you get blood in the stool, you are losing weight, having abdominal pain, or pain during bowel movement, you are suffering from constipation. Here, we tell you about some of the natural laxatives that are known to work best for this gastrointestinal ailment.

Lemon juice

acting as a cleansing agent, lemon juice can help in the easy passage of stool. The salt present in it helps in detoxifying the food. All you need to do is to mix lemon juice in a glass of water and add a dash of salt in it. Now the drink is ready to have.

Mangoes

Containing polyphenols, mangoes can increase your pooping frequency. Considered as a great laxative, mangoes can enhance your stool’s consistency and help in its easy passage. Also, it can improve the microbial composition in the intestine and prevent it from inflammation.

Raisins

This strong natural laxative is jam-packed with fibre, which let the water remain in the stool. This makes your stool softer and easier to pass through the rectum. Wholegrain, nuts, seeds, potatoes, berries, and oranges are also rich in fibre.