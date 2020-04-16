Cough can be extremely problematic especially if it persists over time. In most of the cases, it is a symptom of an underlying condition which may be temporary or permanent. You cough when your airways becomes clogged with foreign particles or mucus. It is actually a reflex action of your body to flush out those barriers and make breathing easier. Also Read - Amid Coronavirus Scare, Youth Shot at After he 'Coughs' During Game of Ludo

Cough is a minor problem that can be tackled naturally. And, what can be better than essential oils? They are extracted from plants and do not lead to any side-effects. If you wish to use essential oils to relieve your cough, read further to know about them.

Eucalyptus essential oil

Eucalyptus essential oil can potentially help in treating cough and ailments linked to it including sinusitis, pharyngitis, bronchitis etc. This oil actually works by acting as an efflux pump inhibitor and helping your body to fight against bacteria. This is because of the immune enhancing effects of eucalyptus essential oil.

Cinnamon essential oil

Cinnamon essential oil has been found to help efficiently in bronchitis. According to experts in the field, if emitted in gaseous state, cinnamon essential oil can stop the respiratory track pathogen by inhibiting their reproductive function. So, if you wish to use this oil, you basically need to inhale its few drops by diluting the oil in steaming bowl of water.

Nutmeg essential oil

According to a study published in the journal JAMA, nutmeg essential oil can decrease respiratory tract fluid and help in tackling breathing difficulties. If you have cough, you can add nutmeg essential oil in your diffuse and can see the difference