Primarily causing extreme pain in one side of the head, migraine is a common neurological condition. It is characterized by signs including nausea, vomiting, food cravings, fatigue, irritability, etc. It is an extremely debilitating condition whose symptoms begin one or two days prior to the actual attack. There are basically four phases of the migraine attack namely prodrome, aura, attack, and post-drome. Prodrome is characterized by constipation, mood changes, neck stiffness, etc. and occurs approximately two days before the attack. On the other hand, aura occurs just before or during the attack and causes sensations one arm or leg, hearing loss, uncontrolled jerking, and difficulty in speaking. The actual migraine attack lasts for a maximum of 72 hours. Post attack, you experience postdrome symptoms that include confusion and fatigue. According to doctors, migraine occurs due to genetic and environmental factors. Imbalance in the level of hormones like serotonin contributes to the condition. Notably, stress, alcohol consumption, sleep changes, intensive exercise, etc. can trigger the migraine attack. If you wish to prevent its onset or want to get rid of the symptoms, you can opt for some easily available herbs. Here, we tell you about them.

Cannabis

According to a study published in the Journal of Pain, the use of cannabis concentrates like cannabis oil can potentially help you get relief from the migraine pain. A part of your brain contains a network of cannabinoid receptors that significantly affects the way you feel pain. And, a compound called cannabinoid present in cannabis, when enters your body, looks for these receptors and changes the way they work. This is how it helps in getting relief from the condition.

Feverfew

Native to the Balkan mountains, feverfew is known for an array of health benefits it provides. The herb is not only used to treat migraine pain but also insect bites, dizziness, inflammation, and breathing problems. Those who are on blood-thinning medications or individuals with some form of allergy should not have feverfew.

Peppermint

An active component called menthol is present in peppermint. This helps in treating migraine pain and prevent its onset. This is what a study published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice states.