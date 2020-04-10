Are you suffering from diabetes and not able to control your blood sugar level even after working hard? If yes, you have reached the right place. Diabetes is a chronic condition that cannot be cured but can only be managed. It occurs either when your pancreas stops producing insulin hormone or when your body cells become resistant to it. The condition is characterised by symptoms including weight loss, fatigue, increased hunger and thirst, blurry vision etc. Also Read - Do You Have Diabetes? Coronavirus is More Deadly For You Than Others, Here is How

Diabetes develops gradually and increasing blood sugar level starts affecting other organs in the body. If not managed on time, you may end up developing heart disease, hearing loss, dementia, stroke etc. But you don't need to be scared by these information. All you need to do is to get some easily available leaves that can be life-saving for you. Read on to know about them.

Basil Leaves

Containing strong antioxidants and essential oils, basil leaves can increase your body cells' sensitivity to insulin. This can prevent sudden spike in blood sugar level. So, consume 2-3 basil leaves every day empty stomach in the morning and see the difference yourself.

Curry Leaves

According to a study conducted at the King’s College London, consuming curry leaves can slow down the rate at which your body breaks down starch into glucose. So, these leaves can be beneficial for you to control diabetes.

Mango Leaves

Don’t be surprised. Mango leaves are packed with vitamin A, C, and tannis, that are known to be powerful antioxidants and can regulate your insulin level significantly. All you need to do is to soak 10 to 15 mango leaves in water overnight. Filter this water in the morning and have it empty stomach.