Are you experiencing a burning sensation, itching, and dryness sensation in your eyes? If yes, you are probably suffering from dry eye. It is a condition in which your eyes are unable to form enough tears which lead to inadequate lubrication in the organ. Producing poor quality tears can also lead to the condition. Dry eye is characterised by signs and symptom slike burning sensation in eyes, difficulty wearing contact lenses, blurred vision, redness in eyes, sensitivity to light, watery eyes etc.

Medically called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, dry eye syndrome is caused due to factors like ageing, diabetes, vitamin A deficiency, tear gland damage, acne, laser eye surgery etc. Being a woman, old, wearing contact lenses, or eating food deficient in vitamin A can potentially increase your risk of developing dry eye. If not treated on time, it can lead to problems like eye infection, damage to the eye surface, and decreased quality of life. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, a comprehensive eye exam, measurement of the volume of tears, and determining the quality of tears can help confirm the condition.

There are various medications, therapies, and other medical ways to treat the condition. But if you are looking for natural ways to get rid of dry eyes, here are some of them.

Warm compress

Inflammation in eyes leads to clogged oil-making glands in your eyelid. This is one of the reasons behind dry eyes. In this case, you need to take a washed cloth and dip it in warm water. Now, use this warm cloth to gently press the edge of your eyelid. The moist heat will help to squeeze out the oil that has been clogged. It will also reduce your inflammation.

Wash your crusty eyelashes

To control the eyelid inflammation, you can also use a mild soap or a baby shampoo. All you need to do is to take the ingredient on your fingertip, close your eyes and massage the entire area gently.

Eat fatty fishes

Fishes like salmon and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acid, which is known to help in making the oil making gland work better. This can further treat the inflammation. Apart from oily fish, you can eat other food rich in omega-3 fatty acid. Some of them include flaxseeds, soybean oil, canola, nuts etc.