The most important aspect of improving hair growth is to pay attention to your diet. It should contain adequate protein, vitamins and minerals like iron and zinc. Vitamin B7, known as Biotin, is very important for hair growth. It is available in eggs, fish, liver, whole grains, nuts and seeds, avocado, yoghurt, cottage cheese. Have a small bowl of sprouts daily. It contains amino acids, which promote healthy hair growth. The hair is fed by the nutrients in the bloodstream. That is why the diet is so important. Ask your doctor to prescribe vitamin and mineral supplements.

Hot oil therapy is important for hair growth. The application of oil with a light massage stimulates blood circulation to the hair follicles. Avoid vigorous massage or rubbing of the hair. Apply warm oil on the hair and scalp. Using your fingertips, actually move the scalp in small rotary movements. Oils have their own particular properties and benefits. For example, pure coconut oil is said to help hair growth. After applying oil, dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.

How often should we wash our hair?

Generally speaking, three times a week for oily hair and twice a week for dry hair. Washing does not harm the hair but you must use a mild herbal shampoo. One application is enough. Rinse the hair thoroughly with water. After shampoo, avoid rubbing with a towel. Allow the towel to soak up moisture by wrapping it around the head for a few minutes. Avoid brushing wet hair. It gets stretched and breaks. Use a wide-toothed comb, to comb out all the tangles, starting from the ends of the hair and going upwards. Avoid regular use of hairdryers and allow your hair to dry naturally as much as possible.

Onion juice applied on the scalp is said to help hair growth because onions contain sulphur. In South India, curry leaves (Kari Patta) are applied to promote hair growth. A paste made from the curry leaves may be added to yoghurt and used as a pack for the hair. Or, mix it with aloe vera gel and then apply it to the hair.

Remember that a healthy scalp grows healthy hair.