Hair loss, thinning of hair and dandruff are very common problems in today's times. Additionally, we know that a natural solution is what you look for when it comes to hair problems.

Researchers and dermatologists have observed that onion juice can help with hair loss as it contains dietary sulfur, which is a nutritional element for your scalp. Sulfur present in onion juice also helps you in growing thicker and stronger hair. The sulfur promotes collagen production, which in turn keeps your scalp skin healthy. Also Read - Haircare Tips: 6 Homemade Ways to Get Rid of Hair Scalp Pimple

Benefits Of Onions For Hair

Onion-infused products can fight with fungus and bacteria and keep your hair free from infections.

Onions contain high amounts of sulfur which helps hair that is thinning and breaking. It helps in regenerating hair follicles.

If you are using onion pulp on your scalp, it can help in replenishing the nutrients in your scalp.

Natural and effective antioxidants present in onions prevent premature greying of hair.

Using onion-infused products on your hair regularly and for a long period of time, also adds a natural shine to your hair which can become a permanent characteristic of your hair.

Both onion pulp and juice are very pungent in nature. This helps in lice treatment and prevents lice infestations in the future.

Onion juice also adds volume to your hair if applied regularly.

You can also use onion-infused products to get rid of dandruff and keep your scalp clean.

Onion juice also boosts blood circulation in the scalp, resulting in better hair growth.

How To Make Onion Oil At Home

Take enough onions in a blender to make 50gm onion pulp along with juice.

Pour 200ml or 300ml or mixture of coconut or sesame oil into a pan.

Now add the onion juice and paste to the pan.

Turn on the heat and let it boil.

After the first boil, lower the heat and let it simmer until the oil separates from the mixture.

Take a fine and clean piece of cloth and sieve the oil through it.

Preserve the oil in a tight container.

Can You Store Onion Juice?

It is better to make a fresh batch of onion juice/ pulp or oil every time you are using the product. While you can store onion juice for 4-5 days in a refrigerator, its odor tends to worsen with time. Also Read - Is Hair Oiling Good or Bad For You? This is What We Know

Can Onion Products Be Left Overnight?

If you have vata or kapha dominant scalp, you can leave the onion-infused products overnight, but it will not give you any extra benefit. If you are not bothered by the odor, you can sleep after applying onion products to your scalp.

However, Ayurvedic experts recommend you not to leave it for longer than the required time. Also if you have pitta dominant or sensitive scalp, it may not suit you if you keep the product overnight.

Things To Remember Before Using Onion-Infused Products

Check your hair type and unique prakriti. If you have a sensitive or allergic scalp, you should avoid onion-infused products.

Even those who don’t have a sensitive scalp can experience redness and itching.

If you are using an emollient other than coconut oil or aloe vera, then you might face irritation.

Onion-infused products should not be used for skin conditions like alopecia, as a dermatologically tested treatment is safer and better for such diseases.

Get your skin tested first before using any onion product.

Last Word

Apart from emollients like coconut oil, you can also mix other natural ingredients with onion oil to get better results. You can use raw honey with onion juice twice a week to add lustre to your hair. You can also use olive oil as an emollient with onion juice and apply it every alternative day to get rid of dandruff.

Onion is a multitasking ingredient when it comes to your scalp and hair health and the best part is it is easy to use and easily available in every household.

(Inputs by Dr Sridevi Gaddam, qualified ayurvedic doctor and a lead formulator for Vedix)