In the year 2017, measles claimed the lives of 110 000 people world-wide, says WHO. This is the prevalence despite the availability of vaccines for the disease. This is the reason we say, measles has become a global health burden. Though anyone can be affected by the disease, it usually affects children. Measles is a highly contagious illnesss caused by the rubeola virus. This viral disease is characterized by symptoms like cough, runny nose, reddish-brown rashes, sneezing, watery eyes, body ache, etc. If not treated on time, this can lead to complications like diarrhea, eye infection, difficulty in breathing, vomiting, respiratory tract infections, etc. Notably, people with weak immune systems are those getting affected by measles the most. This clearly means that you need to need to add foods in your diet that are known to boost immunity. An appropriate diet is something that can help you deal with the condition better. Therefore, here we tell you what all you need to eat while suffering from measles.

Vitamin C

Present in foods like oranges, lemon, grapefruit, strawberries, papaya, etc., vitamin C is known to boost your immunity. It will help your body to effectively fight against the virus and flush them out of your system, helping in quick recovery.

Vitamin A

Vitamin a deficiency has been found to a major risk factor for the onset of measles, says a study published in the CDSR Journal Impact Factor. This clearly means that you need to make sure, your daily diet contains this nutrient. Some of the food sources of vitamin A include cod liver oil, eggs, broccoli, spinach, dark green leafy vegetables, etc.

Garlic

It is one of the majorly used spices in India. Garlic, when consumed with honey becomes effective in treating viral infections like measles. You just need to take some garlic cloves, crush them and consume with honey. Use it twice a day for better results.

Coconut water

Containing a plethora of essential nutrients, coconut water can potentially flush out toxic elements from the body. Being rich in natural sugar, coconut water is considered as an effective drink to treat measles.