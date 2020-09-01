Do you have weak and brittle nails? Are you also experiencing receding gums and weakened grip strength? If yes, you are suffering from osteoporosis. It is a medical condition in which your bones lose strength and density as a result of an increase in the size of small spaces inside bones. Though anyone can develop osteoporosis, it usually affects older adults especially women. Those who are suffering from osteoporosis are at an increased risk of experiencing a fracture. Sadly, there is no cure for osteoporosis. But, a certain change in your daily diet can help you manage the condition and strengthen your bones. Here, we tell you about certain essential nutrients that you must include in your daily diet to protect your bones from breaking and spur the growth of new bone. Also Read - Are You Vitamin D Deficient? It May Lead to Osteoporosis

Calcium

Needless to say, calcium is the most important nutrient for healthy bones. Notably, your bones are the main storage site of calcium in the body. This nutrient also ensures normal cell function, helps your muscles to contract, and regulate your heartbeat. Dairy products are the best food sources of calcium.

Vitamin D

Your body cannot absorb calcium unless you provide it enough of vitamin D. Also, known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D plays a significant role in maintaining bone health. You can have a good amount of vitamin D by exposing your body to sunlight and having foods like fatty fishes, almonds, egg yolks, etc.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C plays a significant role in maintaining healthy bones. This micro-nutrient helps in the synthesis and optimal function of adrenal steroid hormones, which are known to be important for healthy bones. Also, vitamin C stimulates bone-building cells and helps in calcium absorption by your body just like vitamin D.

Protein

A deficiency of protein in the body is associated with a higher risk of fracture. Protein prevents bone loss and is also good for your tissues and muscles. Also, following a protein-rich diet can help you maintain a healthy weight which is known to reduce your risk of experiencing a fracture.