Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal problem that is characterized by symptoms like irregular periods, excessive androgen level, and polycystic ovaries. This disorder commonly affects women of reproductive age. PCOS can lead to the development of various follicles in the ovaries that can cause an irregular release of eggs. Though the exact cause of PCOS is unknown, it is believed that certain factors including excessive insulin, low-grade inflammation, heredity, and a high level of a male hormone called androgen can cause the condition. It is a matter of concern basically because PCOS leads to infertility. PCOS has various other health impacts as well. Some of them include gestational diabetes, miscarriage, metabolic syndrome, sleep apnea, abnormal uterine bleeding, depression, anxiety, etc.

If you are suffering from PCOS, you must take medical help. Along with that, you can perform these exercises to boost your fertility.

Walking

If you do not like to hit a gym and do high-intensity workouts, walking is the best option for you. A light morning walk or 30 minutes of jogging regularly is enough to keep you from the adverse side-effects of PCOS. This low-intensity workout can enhance your blood flow to the fallopian tube and increase your fertility. This is what a research conducted at the University of Massachusetts Amherst states.

Swimming

Though there is no direct association between swimming and fertility, it helps in this regard by improving your blood circulation and preventing miscarriage. Also, swimming can help you remain fit and in shape, which is important for a stress-free pregnancy. Fertility Society of Australia reveals that indulging in 30 minutes of swimming sessions regularly can potentially increase your fertility.

Yoga

This age-old mind and body practice is known to have an array of health benefits on the body. From improving your posture to keeping stress at bay, and improving cardiovascular health, yoga does it all for you. PCOS causes a hormonal disbalance in the body. Practicing yoga on a daily basis can help you restore that. Also, yoga poses can help in improving ovulation and blood flow to the pelvic reason. This is how yoga increases your probability to get pregnant.