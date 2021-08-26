Rapper Drake recently had a heart shape shaved into the top left of his head, and when fans mocked the new look of the God’s Plan hitmaker, the rapper said that he had Covid and has suffered hair loss as a result, he had to take a step to cover that up. Post-COVID hair fall is real and not just Drake, many people who have recovered from the deadly virus have complained of hair loss. There has been a massive influx of patients with post-Covid hair loss, according to experts.Also Read - India Adds 46,164 New COVID-19 Cases, 22.7% Higher Than Yesterday; 31,445 From Kerala | Top 10 Points

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD dermatologist, popularly known as 'Hair Growth Queen of India' told India.com, that the sudden onset of hair loss – Telogen effluvium – is caused majorly due to stress, nutritional deficiency, and inflammatory reactions caused by the infectious disease.

What is Telogen Effluvium?

Sudden onset, massive loss of an excess of 100 hair stands per day eventually leading to loss of hair volume. Dr Stuti Khare says, "Telogen Effluvium is common, and you could have it within a few weeks after any kind of viral infection typhoid, malaria, etc. In the case of COVID, one can experience massive hair fall after six weeks of recovering from the disease. The hair fall can happen for 5-6 months, and you need to be sure about your diet. You should have a protein-rich diet, nutrition level should be up to the mark, don't resume the work immediately, you should take less of emotional, physical and mental stress."

Dr. Stuti further suggests that one can even opt for supplements for a speedy recovery. “There are supplements available in the market and which can promote hair growth. Make sure you opt for supplements which amino acids, antioxidants, multivitamins. Apart from this, there are treatments too. You can opt for a hair growth booster, plasma therapy, which will help in the re-growth of your hair much faster. You can also use plant lotions, such as redensyl and lypsyl, which are used to treat mild, moderate to severe hair loss after Covid.

What if your hair fall doesn’t stop after 6 months of recovering from COVID?

If you feel that you are not recovering after four to five months of contracting COVID and the hair fall is still as bad as it was earlier, then surely one needs a dermatologist’s opinion, suggests Dr. Khare.