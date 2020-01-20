Experiencing joint pain, joint stiffness, and swelling every day can be debilitating for anyone. These problems occur when you suffer from a condition called rheumatoid arthritis. It is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and swelling around your joints.

Affecting your entire body, rheumatoid arthritis can lead to loss of body functions and ability, weight loss, joint deformity, unsteadiness when walking, etc. The cause behind the occurrence is still unknown. Being above 60, obese, smoking, and having specific genetic traits can potentially increase your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

If not managed on time, it can lead to complications like heart disease, depression, anxiety, tendon rupture, etc. Performing certain exercises can help you prevent such conditions and can make your life a bit easy and manageable. Though even thinking about doing an exercise may seem difficult when you are suffering from this chronic condition, motivating yourself and practicing some of the gentle workouts may be of significant help. Read on to know about them.

Stretching

Even 15 to 20 minutes of stretching every day can help patients of rheumatoid arthritis. It can improve your range of motion, flexibility and reduce stiffness. Ideally, patients suffering from this condition should do stretching in the morning. Firstly, you need to warm-up your body. You can do that by walking or by pumping arms while you are sitting. You must be gentle while holding a stretch for 10 to 20 seconds. Also, repeat every stretch at least thrice.

Water exercise

Water supports your body weight and therefore practicing water exercise doesn’t impact your joints heavily. To increase your body’s flexibility and strength, you can go for swimming, water aerobics, etc.

Pilates

It is known to be a low-impact activity that can potentially strengthen your body muscles and stabilise your joints. Pilates requires a lot of attention and the right techniques. So, you may need an instructor if you wish to start doing this exercise.