A hectic lifestyle and every day’s growing demand are making people stressed. It seems that calmness and mental clarity are fading away day by day. A moment of peace is something almost everyone craves for. We are already aware of these things and therefore there is no point in discussing that. So, we would straightly talk about the solution to this global problem. Sandalwood essential oil, this is what can end your problems. Popular for its woody and pleasant fragrance, sandalwood oil has two important compounds in it that are known to have calming and therapeutic effects o human body. Here is how these components help in improving your health.

Provides mental clarity

When used in aromatherapy, this essential oil can improve your focus and alertness, says a study published in an international journal Planta Medica. According to the research, alpha-santalol, which is a major compound found in sandalwood essential oil, actually helps in making you attentive and improving your mood. This oil can potentially provide relief from stress, anxiety, and depression too.

Increases sexual drive

Known as a natural aphrodisiac, sandalwood essential oil can increase your libido. Its main compounds can enhance your mood and increase your desire to have sex. To use this oil for this purpose, you need to add a few drops of sandalwood essential oil in any common massage oil and apply on your body.

Treats inflammation

According to research published in the Phytotherapy Research, sandalwood essential oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help in relieving damage done by insect bites and skin conditions. Actually the active compound, santalols present in this essential oil reduces the number of cytokines, the inflammation markers.