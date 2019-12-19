Are you experiencing loss of appetite, fever, chest pain, and weight loss? If yes, you are most likely suffering from tuberculosis, which is an infectious disease that affects the lungs.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 1.5 million people died in 2018 due to tuberculosis. This international body also states that the disease is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide. The data is concerning enough to talk about the condition and know how to keep it at bay or fight against it effectively.

Bacteria causing tuberculosis spread from the infected person through microscopic droplets released by them through cough and sneezes. According to doctors, certain factors like a weakened immune system, kidney disease, malnutrition, ongoing cancer treatment can potentially put you at increased risk of developing tuberculosis. If not treated on time, it may lead to complications like spinal pain, swelling of the membranes covering your brain, kidney problem, heart disorder etc.

As far as the diagnosis of tuberculosis is concerned, you may have to go through blood, imaging, and sputum tests. Once the disease is confirmed, you must take medicines. One more thing that you can do to fight against tuberculosis is to consume green tea. Needless to say, food plays a significant role in helping you get well and remain fit and fine.

We are particularly mentioning green tea as a recent research published in the journal Scientific Reports has revealed that green tea contains a strong compound that has the ability to efficiently fight against tuberculosis. Scientists at the Nanyang Technological University state that the compound is known as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which is a strong antioxidant, able to inhibit the growth of the bacteria strain causing tuberculosis.

Every bacteria or virus needs nutrition for their growth and reproduction. EGCG actually works by limiting the amount of energy required for the cellular growth of bacteria causing tuberculosis. It does so by binding itself to the enzyme that is known to provide energy for cellular activities. This finding is extremely helpful and has paved the way to create new drugs to combat tuberculosis in a better and effective manner.