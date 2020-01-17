Are you suffering from diabetes and finding it difficult to manage your blood sugar level? If yes, start consuming green tea. Thinking why? Read further.

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions worldwide. It claimed the lives of an estimated 1.6 million people globally in the year 2016, says WHO. It occurs when your blood sugar level rises too much and starts negatively impact your organs. There are three types of diabetes namely type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. Here we will talk about type 2 diabetes that occurs when your body cells become resistant to insulin, which is a hormone secreted from the pancreas to control the level of sugar. It is characterised by signs including increased hunger, tiredness, blurry vision, increased thirst, sores etc. There is an array of factors including genetics, obesity, an unhealthy lifestyle, etc. that contribute to the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Role of green tea in diabetes

If you are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, consuming six cups of green tea per day can decrease this risk by 33 per cent, says a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. And, if you are already suffering from type 2 diabetes, food becomes an important part in your life. You cannot eat anything recklessly. You basically need to go for food with minimum sugar. Notably, green tea contains zero calories and therefore is a great drink to have.

Also, it contributes to weight loss by preventing inflammation, a known factor behind weight gain. When you lose weight, your body cells’ sensitivity to insulin increases. Green tea contains strong antioxidants that help in reducing the insulin sensitivity by slowing down the absorption and digestion of carbohydrates.

Diabetes brings various health complications like stress, anxiety, depression, etc. Amino-acid L-theanine present in green tea can have a calming effect on your body and help address these problems.