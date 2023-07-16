Home

Despite the fact that sugar is satiating to the taste buds, frequent blood sugar rises and crashes that occur after binges can cause a variety of negative side effects, such as exhaustion, irritation, and anxiety.

Sugar Cravings? 4 Expert-Backed Tips to Control Your Sweet Tooth

It’s not unusual to have an urge for sugar, but what does that mean exactly? They can be caused by a variety of things, such as adverse reactions to specific items in your diet or a negative habit that has rewired your brain. However because there are so many, it can be challenging to pinpoint the root of the problem. Sugar cravings are a common occurrence for many people. Indulging a little when you have a craving is perfectly alright if you can limit yourself to just one bite and end there. However, giving in to urges is the worst thing you can do if you have a tendency to overindulge as soon as you taste sugary items.

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra said, “Sugar cravings are extremely common. They are driven by your brain’s need for a ‘reward’ — not your body’s need for food. However, if you find yourself experiencing sugar cravings regularly or feel out of control around sweet foods, then it’s worth taking a closer look at your diet.” The nutritionist further shares tips to control your sugar cravings

4 TIPS TO CURB YOUR YOUR SUGAR CRAVINGS

Stop being on a diet that puts you off balance: When your body lacks certain minerals that are involved in regulating insulin levels, that could also affect your hankering for sweets Include healthy fats: Fats can help increase satiety, slow down how other foods are converted into sugar in the bloodstream, and balance blood sugar, which combats sugar craving Go for plant-based diets: Plant-based diets (beans and lentils) are rich in protein, filling fiber, magnesium, and zinc. These foods are smart choices to help keep your blood sugar steady and fend off sugar cravings. To note, deficiencies in certain minerals such as zinc and magnesium may lead to sugar cravings. Get adequate sleep: Without adequate quality sleep, we’re more likely to eat more calories and crave quick energy in the form of simple sugars.

Consuming certain nutrient-rich foods or staying hydrated may help you control your cravings for sweets. It may also be beneficial to distract yourself by doing other things.

Keep in mind that it takes time and patience to kick the sugar habit. Be gentle to yourself and acknowledge minor accomplishments along the way.

