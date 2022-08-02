Ideally, if you cut down refined sugar from your diet it is going to benefit you because, in today’s world, we tend to consume a lot of refined sugars. Before going into detail, we need to know the difference between ‘added’ and ‘natural’ sugars.Also Read - Swimming For Weight Loss: How Many Calories Do You Really Burn While Swimming?

Prachi Shah, Clinical Dietitian and Consulting Nutritionist, Founder of Health Habitat explain, "A simple example to know the difference is- sweetness in an apple is a natural form of sugar when the same apple is juiced, converted into jam/jelly and packed it will contain 'added' sugars. Added sugars can be in syrups, chocolates, candies, colas, ice creams, cakes, bread etc." Prachi says that they provide nothing but extra calories with no nutrition.

Further explaining, Prachi says, "Firstly, let's debunk the myth. If you are someone planning to go off added sugars then you need to know that replacing refined sugar with jaggery, brown sugar, artificial sweeteners, coconut sugar, date sugar etc isn't the healthiest way. More or less these sugars have the same calories in fact they can be even worse for you if you keep adding more and more in the name of 'health'."

Excessive sugar consumption is directly or indirectly linked to several health conditions like-

Obesity

Heart disorders

Metabolic syndrome

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Dental plaques and cavities

Consumption of extra unnecessary calories on daily basis might lead to obesity which in turn leads to a lot of health issues. Obesity as we all know is the first step to several diseases be it heart condition, diabetes or high blood pressure.

How can you reduce your sugar consumption?