Are you one of those who prefer brown sugar over white one or jaggery over the white sugar? Do you indulge in such replacement thinking that the former is better than the latter? If yes, we would like to know how did you reach to this conclusion? Do you even bothered to find out what science says? Selling food items claiming it is natural has become a trend these days and we don't want you to fall for such gimmicks. So, today, here we have brought a complete fact-based comparison between the nutritional value of jaggery and sugar so that you can pick one of them based on your requirement.

Jaggery vs. Sugar

If you are opting for jaggery keeping weight loss in mind, you must know that both sugar and jaggery contain almost same amount of calories. This means replacing sugar with jaggery won't have any huge difference on your weight loss journey.

Both sugar and jaggery are made from sugarcane juice. But, they are processed differently. Sugar syrup is treated with charcoal to provide it a transparant look and create sugar. At the end of the industrial process, sugar is left with only plain sucrose. However, jagerry do not go through such process. It is definately less processed and therefore its nutritional value is more than the sugar. The former contains traces of mineral salts, iron, and fibre.

Sugar is known to have ’empty calories’, which means, it has calories with zero nutritional value. Whereas, jaggery is known to have a plethora of benefits due to its rich nutritional value. Having jaggery after a meal has been found to help in better digestion. Also, it helps you flush out toxins from the body and relax respiratory muscles too.

Sugar helps in case you need to increase your blood glucose level suddenly. On the other hand, jaggery gives a boost to your immune response keeping various diseases and infections at bay. If compared with sugar, jaggery comes out to be a healthier option. But you must remember that having anything in excess is detrimental to your health. So, have sugar or jaggery in moderation.