Suhana Khan in Sexy Deep-Neck Floral Dress is The Hottest Chic on Our Fashion Radar- See Latest PICS

Suhana Khan got fashion police on their toes as she dropped pics in stunning floral dress for Rs 1.9 Lakhs. Check out her latest viral pics!

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The star kid enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She loves to keep her fans updated with her fashionable pictures and never fails to enthral them with her impeccable sense of style. The 23-year-old truly knows how to ace different looks with class and elegance.

On Friday, Suhana took to her Instagram and shared a series of breathtaking pics. For her latest photoshoot, she adorned a sexy cleavage-baring floral dress in shades of blue and black. Suhana outshined her breezy ensemble with a million-dollar smile. Her makeup was on point with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, perfect brows, flutter eyelashes and nude lip shade. From the accessory store, Suhana added diamond studs and carried a Louis Vuitton bag. The diva’s open locks put the finishing touch on her effortlessly stylish look.

Suhana Khan Keeps it so Fresh in Floral- See PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

While sharing her floral look on Gram, Suhana captioned it “All smiles” with a flower emoticon. Her brand new pics got massive love on the Internet. Her BFF Shanaya Kapoor also commented on the post, sharing heart emoticons.

For those who loved Suhana’s black rose-printed dress, can purchase it from shelves of brand Dolce & Gabbana. According to the website, the dress comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,95,296. There’s no denying that her attire grabbed a lot of eyeballs and made all stop and stare.

Your thoughts on Suhana Khan’s Latest Look?

