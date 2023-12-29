Home

Suhana Khan Sets The Tone For New Year Party Inspo in Rs 70K Sculpted Top And Flared Trousers- See PICS

Suhana Khan gives off the perfect classy party girl vibe in a stunning black co-Ord set designed by Gaurav Gupta

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan‘s daughter, Suhana Khan recently made her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies. Before this, she had already established herself in the fashion industry, gaining a dedicated fanbase through her distinctive style. At a recent photoshoot, Suhana donned an all-black Co-Ord set, making us go gaga over her sultry look. If you missed out on her latest pics, scroll down now!

In the latest photoshoot, Suhana was all decked up in black. She chose a black strapless asymmetrical top featuring a structured pattern. She teamed it with a pair of well-fit matching trousers. Suhana accessorised it with a pair of chunky earrings to complement the look. For glam picks, she chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, a dash of kohl and coral-toned lip colour. Open wavy tresses and pink tip peel-heels were good to go for Suhana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Outfit Price

Loved Suhana Khan’s black Co-Ord set? You can purchase this too. The outfit is from the shelves of designer Gaurav Gupta and is priced at Rs 70,000. Add this black co-ord set in your closet for your upcoming New Year parties or getaways. As soon as Suhana’s pictures got viral, fans loved the look. They swamped the comment box with hearts and fire emoticons. One user wrote, ‘You are looking stunning’, another called her, ‘Divaa.’

What are your thoughts on her latest look? Tell us in the comments below!

