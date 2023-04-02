Home

Lifestyle

Suhana Khan Steals Spotlight in Sabyasachi’s Golden Sheer Saree & Heavily Embellished SEXY Blouse – PICS

Suhana Khan Steals Spotlight in Sabyasachi’s Golden Sheer Saree & Heavily Embellished SEXY Blouse – PICS

Suhana Khan served HOT looks at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center's day two event in designer Sabyasachi's golden sheer saree, check outfit details!

Suhana Khan Steals Spotlight in Sabyasachi’s Golden Sheer Saree & Heavily Embellished SEXY Blouse - PICS

Suhana Khan at NMACC Day 2: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s family – wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and son Aryan made a regal appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s second-day event. The family posed for photos with the paparazzi. While Gauri Khan wore a stunning white saree and Aryan looked handsome in a black shirt, blazer and matching pants, Suhana Khan served looks in a shimmery golden saree by Sabyasachi at the gala event. Shah Rukh Khan chose not to pose for the cameras, but photos and videos that went viral from the event showed him looking dapper in all-black.

SUHANA KHAN ARRIVES WITH MOM GAURI & BROTHER ARYAN ARRIVE AT NMACC DAY 2 EVENT – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

You may like to read

Suhana Khan’s look was widely appreciated by her fans and followers. They dropped heart, heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Suhana is such a gorgeous girl💕.” Another user wrote, “Suhana looking sweet and at the same time HOT.” The third one wrote, “Suhana’s dressing sense is really good she’s hot every dress suits her.”

Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies,’ dressed like an Indian barbie doll at the NMACC day two event in Mumbai. She chose ace designer Sabyasachi’s golden sheer saree with a sexy heavily embellished blouse. Her matching strapless blouse featured a plunging deep neckline. Suhana Khan accessorised her hot desi look with kundan earrings and a glamourous golden clutch. The King Khan’s daughter rounded up her look with a dainty black bindi and dewy makeup. She kept her wavy curls open along with a classic centre part.

Suhana Khan never fails to take away the spotlight with her wardrobe choices. What are your thoughts?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.