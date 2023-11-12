Suhana Khan’s Golden Net Saree With Backless Blouse Sparks Like The Festival of Diwali

Home

Suhana Khan's exquisite golden saree proves that her ethnic game is among the best in the business.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan often make headlines for her sartorial choices. The diva is not only creating buzz for her upcoming film debut but is also serving style inspiration with her festive choices. Recently, the star kid attended a Diwali bash, looking every bit gorgeous in a golden net saree. Suhana’s exquisite golden ensemble screamed opulence right through.

Suhana’s makeup artist Sahithya Shetty shared a gorgeous video of her looking all glamorous for the photoshoot. The diva served a golden moment in an aari work saree with a stunning embellished blouse. She classically draped the saree, with pleats in the front and the pallu gracefully cascading down the shoulder. Unapologetically embracing the bling, Suhana adorned herself with diamond earrings. Her soft wavy, long black hair looked mesmerising. Her glam team worked their magic with glossy lips, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, fluttery lashes and perfect brows. No doubt, Suhana owned this sultry saree avatar.

Suhana Khan’s Serves a Golden Moment in Ethnic: WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S a h i t h y a S h e t t y (@sahithya.shetty)

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans swamped the comment box. One user wrote, “Just Looking Like a Wow”, “Beauty in Golden.” Another wrote, “Can’t wait to see you in films.” Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in December with the upcoming Netflix project, The Archies. The movie, which is an adaptation of the world-famous comics of the same name, is now garnering the attention of audiences with its promising trailer. Along with her, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will be making their debut.

