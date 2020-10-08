Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most talked-about star kids in B-town. The diva oozes confidence and that’s what makes her stand out in any outfit that she opts for. Suhana Khan loves fashion and keeps on posting her sassy pictures on Instagram to keep her fans updated. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Denies Claim of Going Through Skin-Lightening or brightening Surgery After Powerful Post

Reportedly, Suhana Khan is currently in the Middle East and having a great time with family. She recently went to a social media site to post a beautiful picture of herself in a black tank top and a pair of blue shorts. She was flaunting her style in this cool-girl ensemble with ease.

Well, she is known for mostly picking up laidback outfits. She seems quite comfortable in her skin and seemingly loves flaunting her style too. In her recently picked separates, Suhana looked calm and stylish. Her outfit featured a studded neckline. What we can figure out from her picture is that she wore a blue Calvin Klein bikini top inside and layered it with a black tank top. The B-town diva enhanced her vacation look with a pair of diamond earrings, a go-to pendant, and gold bracelets. She kept her makeup dewy and hair, half tied at the back. Also Read - Suhana Khan's Transformation From Hoodie to Glam Chic Look is Mesmerising, Pictures Go Viral

Have a look at the post for yourself here:

View this post on Instagram 👙🏖🍹 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on Oct 6, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

This is definitely one of the most stylish mini-vacation looks that you can try. This combo is safe to wear and easy to pull off. Let us known in the comment below whether or not, you would opt for these separates on your next weekend getaway.