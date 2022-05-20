We all know how important it is to stay hydrated in summers. Hydration not only emphasizes drinking adequate amount of water but also to take care of certain food items that makes you dehydrated. Are you curious about the foods? Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra recently took to Instagram to explain certain meals that may have a negative affect on your hydration.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Offers Water to Thirsty Sparrow, Internet Touched By His Kindness | Watch

Lovneet Batra captioned “Hydration is important. And, drinking water is wellness 101, but what you might not know is that there are some foods that can work against you, actually causing you to be more DEHYDRATED”. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Complains About Getting Married in Summer, People Find It Relatable | Watch

Read below👇 Also Read - Amid Blistering Heatwave, Delhi Grapples With Water Crisis in Several Areas | Details Here

Coffee: it is common knowledge that coffee can be very dehydrating. Coffee is diuretic in nature and anything above two cups can inhibit the reabsorption of sodium in your body. This leads to severe dehydration. Hence, you need to regulate its intake.

Diet Soda: A can of Coke or Sprite may quench your thirst but the sugar content in soft drinks has a hypernatremic effect i.e. it draws water from tissues. Secondly, soft drinks also contain caffeine which has a mild diuretic impact on your body.

Alcohol: Alcohol is a hugely dehydrating substance, which is why the dreaded morning after hangover is so often a symptom of dehydration. This is all because of the effect that booze has on the brain.

High Protein Intake: If you are on a high protein diet, chances are you may feel dehydrated. The body uses up more water in order to metabolize the naturally occurring nitrogen in protein, due to which cells may lose water content significantly, further making you feel dehydrated

Salty Snacks: It’s no secret that salt causes dehydration due to the impact that sodium has on the body. Your kidneys will acknowledge this flood of salt and seek to rectify it by pulling water from elsewhere within your body, which of course leaves other organs and cells short on fluid. As a result of this, any food that is high in salt can be highly dehydrating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutrition.by.Lovneet (@nutrition.by.lovneet)

Consuming too much salty foods and caffeinated beverages can increase fluid loss in body.