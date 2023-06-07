Home

Summer Bloating: 1 Homemade Drink to Get Rid of Digestive Troubles in Hot Weather

Start your day with this homemade drink to make sure your body remains cool and free from digestive troubles.

We all experience some level of bloating from time to time, but in hot weather that can be particularly uncomfortable and intolerable. Our gut health can take beating in summer season due to range of digestive complications triggered by excessive heat. Dehydration and excessive sweating can cause electrolyte imbalance which could cause bloating and water retention. If you find yourself feeling more bloated in hot weather, it’s important to look at the lifestyle factors that are influenced by the heat.

What Causes Summer Bloating?

Dehydration: It’s essential to drink more water when it’s hot. This is because our bodies lose more water content and essential minerals that unusual through sweating. Dehydration can be serious and on a hot day may result in heatstroke.

Summer Foods: An overload of certain foods, such as ice cream which is high in fructose (a type of sugar), could be having an impact. During summer, people may increase their intake of raw vegetables and light salads as they are cooling and refreshing.

Summer Drinks: Many of us enjoy an ice-cold fizzy drink in the summer sun, but these can also leave you feeling bloated. Fizzy drinks are carbonated, meaning that gas is blended with the liquid to create the fizziness we find so refreshing in the heat.

Disturbed Sleep: Disturbed sleep patterns can cause abnormal bloating in stomach. Lack of sleep can cause stress that leads to bloating and other symptoms.

Certain summer foods, drinks, dehydration and disturbed sleep can cause abnormal bloating in hot weather. So, to get rid of digestive troubles, Nutrionist Lovneet Batra shares a homemade drink recipe that you can follow. Starting your day with this natural drink can make sure that not only your body remains cool but also free from digestive trouble.

Nutritionist reveals ”Summer bloating is for real and there could be many reasons behind feeling puffy and uncomfortable during the hot weather. So, if a bloated stomach gives you hard times? This following recipe could offer some relief.”

Homemade Drink to Get Rid of Summer Bloating

Ingredients

· 250 g phalsa

· 100 ml water

· 1 tsp jeera

Method

Wash phalsa properly. In a blender, add water and phalsa together and blend properly. Add jeera to the drink. Serve it.

