Giving the digestive system a boost in the summer is particularly crucial because the agni is often low at this time of year as the body tries to stay cool by spreading heat throughout the body.

Summer Detox Tips: Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine in India, offers several remedies to support detoxification and balance during the summer season. These remedies aim to cleanse the body, improve digestion, and promote overall well-being. India.com got in touch with Dr Lakshmi Varma K, consultant and advisor at LYEF Wellness to discuss the summer detox process at length. The Ayurveda expert tells us making certain seasonal modifications to one’s diet, exercise regimen and staying hydrated becomes crucial when the temperature rises to avoid the summer heat.

Stay Hydrated: Hydration is essential during the summer. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to flush out toxins and keep your body cool. You can also infuse water with fresh herbs like mint, coriander, or cucumber for added flavour and detoxifying benefits. Lemon Water: Start your day by drinking a glass of warm water with freshly squeezed lemon juice. This helps stimulate digestion, detoxify the liver, and alkalize the body. You can also add a pinch of Himalayan salt or a teaspoon of honey for additional benefits. Triphala: Triphala is an Ayurvedic herbal formula consisting of three fruits: Amalaki (Indian Gooseberry), Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. It supports digestion, detoxification, and elimination. Take half a teaspoon of Triphala powder mixed with warm water before bedtime to aid in cleansing the digestive system. Herbal Teas: Enjoy herbal teas infused with detoxifying herbs. Some beneficial options include ginger, coriander, fennel, mint, and green tea. These teas help improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and support the body’s detoxification processes. Cooling Foods: Include cooling and hydrating foods in your diet during the summer. Opt for fresh, seasonal fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, pears, and grapes. Leafy greens like lettuce, spinach, and kale can also be beneficial. Avoid heavy, oily, and spicy foods that can increase internal heat and inflammation. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is known for its cooling and detoxifying properties. Drink a glass of freshly extracted aloe vera juice in the morning to cleanse the digestive system and support liver function. Alternatively, you can also apply aloe vera gel externally to soothe sunburned skin. Abhyanga (Self-Massage): Regular self-massage with cooling oils like coconut or sesame oil can help promote detoxification and relaxation. Massage your body in long, gentle strokes before taking a shower to improve circulation, release toxins, and nourish the skin. Meditation And Pranayama: Stress can hinder the body’s natural detoxification processes. Practice meditation, deep breathing exercises, or pranayama to calm the mind and reduce stress. This promotes overall well-being and supports the body’s detoxification mechanisms.

Remember to consult an Ayurvedic expert or healthcare professional before starting any new remedies, especially if you have specific health concerns or conditions. They can provide personalized advice based on your unique constitution and requirements.

