Sara Ali Khan is not only a good actor but also has emerged as someone who loves experimenting with her style. From body-con dresses to ethnic salwar suits, and sassy denim shorts, Sara Ali Khan manages to rock every outfit that she opts for. The B-town diva is known for donning clothes that are practical to be worn by people who do not belong to the film industry. Whether it is her comfortable long Kurtis, simple cotton dresses, or sarees, the 24-year-old star kid has every attire that you need this summer.

Sara Ali Khan always manages to impress the netizens with her dressing style. If you wish to get some summer fashion inspiration, from her, read further and look at some of the most hot weather-friendly clothes that she has in her wardrobe.

This Jaipuri style cotton outfit is perfect for scorching hot weather. The blouse and the shrug that Sara is donning have some traditional prints on them. The skirt on the other hand has geometrical patterns. The diva has kept her look simple.

In this picture, Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a sleeveless salwar suit with thread work on it. This cotton outfit can be extremely comfortable. You can pair the attire just like our favourite Sara did. Opt for a pair of jhumkas and apply nude make-up.

What can be better than a comfortable white top with a plunging neckline and a pair of jeans to wear in summer? You can make your look a bit stylish by opting for a ripped jeans and pair of stud earrings and wearing a bright coloured hairband.