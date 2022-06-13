Many of us complain of hair fall and frizzy hair; we also face issues of thin and non-shiny dull hair, especially during the hot and humid weather. Though the hair-related concerns are there in all the weathers, it is the technique of shampooing your hair that matters, not the weather. Seasons and weathers lay an impact on our skin and hair; there are some mistakes that we commit while shampooing our hair that causes concerns.Also Read - Avoid These 7 Hair Fall Mistakes During Summer

Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics shares a few mistakes that we should avoid during summers while shampooing our hair as due to excessive sweating and oil secretion, there are various scalp-related concerns as well to be taken care off; it has to be the right proportion and the correct technique for those good hair days, despite the season. Also Read - How to Blow Dry Your Hair at Home Like a Pro? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Not choosing a shampoo based on your scalp and hair type

We must choose the right combination. If our scalp is oily, we need cleansers, and if we have a dry scalp we need protein-rich products for our hair. Also, we need to choose the type of hair while selecting the products. Like, curly and wavy hair requires different formulations as compared to the straight hair types. So, choose the right product before application. Also Read - Hair Care Tips: Struggling From Hair Fall? Try These Effective Ayurvedic Remedies Today | Watch

Not Washing your Hair Properly

If you are in a hurry and lack time to wash hair, better avoid washing them; and use a dry shampoo instead, but sparingly. When we wash our hair in a hurry, we rinse that so harsh and fast, that we end up breaking them. So, wash them with patience, and gently so that they don’t break.

Not including oils in your hair care regime

Oiling is very important to provide nourishment to your hair. Applying oil to your hair and gently massaging them with your fingertips is very essential for hair growth and protection.

Dry shampoo is not the solution every time

Dry shampoos are a great invention for oily scalpers and for those workaholics who may have to rush for an urgent business meeting. These shampoos are good in case of emergency as they give a dash of freshness and fragrance to the hair, but not a permanent solution. They can damage hair in the long run.

Not using the right water temperature

Water temperature is one of the pivotal aspects of hair washing. Too much cold or too hot water can lay a direct impact on hair shafts, making them dry, dull, and brittle.

Not using the different towels for hair

Most of us make the mistake of using the same towel for our body and hair, which we should not. Our hair needs special microfiber towels, as compared to regular body towels. Also, these special towels are very gentle on hair leaving them soft and breakage free.

Not air-drying your hair after shampooing

It is not only the shampooing technique, before and after care are equally important. Unless necessary, or getting ready for a special event, the hair drying process should be natural, which means air drying, rather than using a blow dryer every time.