Summer Makeup Guide: How to Find The Right Cosmetic For Your Skin? Shahnaz Husain Reveals

It's important to maintain a skincare routine to nourish your skin throughout the summer because it can cause dry skin, irritation, oily skin, pimple outbreaks, prickly heat, and rashes.

Summer Makeup Guide: Cosmetics should be chosen based on skin type. Seasonal variations can have an impact on the beauty products we choose. Skin toners and fresheners, for instance, work best in the summer. Purchase a skin tonic with rose or lavender and store it in the fridge. Utilizing cotton wool pads, apply them many times every day. Here is a guide to a skincare regime that may give your skin that perfect shine while protecting it from damage.

For oily skin, look for an astringent-toner, or astringent lotion. Whatever the type or texture of your skin, it requires thorough cleansing. Soap and water are probably the most common cleansing ingredients, but soap cleanses the skin superficially and does not remove every trace of grime, oil and other deposits. During summer and for oily skin, a face wash is more suitable. Look for a soap-free face wash, containing ingredients like neem, tulsi, lemon peel, aloe vera, etc.

For combination skin, choose a light cleansing milk or lotion, containing ingredients like lemon and sandalwood. This would help to reduce oil and also protect the skin from heat rash and related problems. A deep cleansing treatment with scrubs benefits the skin during summer, especially if the skin is normal to oily. It helps to remove dead skin cells, leaving the skin cleaner, brighter and more vibrant.

Another important cosmetic one needs to buy is sunscreen. Buy a broad-spectrum sunscreen, so that it provides protection from both UV-A and UV-B rays of the sun. A sunscreen with SPF 15 to 20 is adequate for most skin; if the skin is more sensitive and tends to burn easily, buy a sunscreen with a higher SPF of 40. For oily skin buy a sunscreen gel.

Serums have become popular. A serum is in the form of a liquid and is different from a moisturising lotion. A serum is designed for many functions, like age control, removal of pigmented patches or spots, brightening the skin, improving skin texture, protection of the skin, etc. In fact, a serum may be more suitable in summer. Only a few drops need to be smoothed over the skin.

As far as make-up items a concerned, look for powder and water-based make-up, like water-based foundation, powder blush-on and eye shadows. Waterproof eyeliners and mascara are also available. A compact powder helps to touch up and also reduces the oily look.

Tip: Avoid using them if the oil separates or it smells different, as the stability of the product may be affected.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.